The Thunder real did come from down under. The Oklahoma City ballers fended of stellar performances by Tony Parker and Stephen Jackson to take game 6 in the Western Conference Finals, 107-99. After being down 0-2 in the series, the young guns of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden handed the Spurs four straight losses for a chance to win an NBA title.

Durantula had 34 points and 14 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 25 points for the Thunder, who trailed Game 6 of the Western Conference finals by 18 in the first half. But strong defensive and fearless shooting got them back in the game.

Game 1 of the NBA finals will be Tuesday night in Oklahoma City against either Boston or Miami. The Celtics lead that series 3-2 and can earn a trip to the finals with a win at home in Game 6 on Thursday night.

