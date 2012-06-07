Oprah Interviews 50 Cent For “Next Chapter”

Oprah and 50 Cent haven’t had the most amicable relationship throughout the years but the two moguls put their differences aside for an interview!

The candid sit-down will air on Oprah’s “OWN” network on this Sunday at 9 p.m. “Great conversation about rap culture, fatherhood, love, and life,” said Oprah of the dialogue between her and 50. “He describes himself as two people—Curtis and 50 Cent—I was fascinated to hear his description of them both. Really glad I did it. Really liked him,” she continued.

Here’s a preview of the episode:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT CONTENT FROM THEURBANDAILY:

Allen Wranglers Refusing To Pay Terrell Owens!

Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Spurs, Advance To NBA Finals [VIDEO]