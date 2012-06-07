Watch Jamie Foxx In The Trailer For “Django Unchained” [VIDEO]

If you take a slave that gets paid to kill white people and give him a James Brown soundtrack you can’t possibly go wrong. In Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Jamie Foxx plays a slave-turned-bounty hunter who sets out to rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Django (the D is silent) is motivated not just by finding his wife, but his master/mentor has promised to free him if they kill a group of very bad men called the Brittle Brothers. Watch the trailer and let us know what you think.

Django Unchained will be in theaters this Christmas!

