Michael Jackson’s Estate Being Sued For $1 Billion

Kimberly Griggs–a woman claiming that she had relations with Michael Jackson on his albums “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” “Bad,” “Dangerous,” and “Number Ones.” Griggs says Michael promised her rights to the songs but when MJ died she received nothing!

Griggs spent a year in prison for burglary and robbery, reports TMZ. It doesn’t look good for her or her case!

