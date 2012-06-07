Lauryn Hill Hasn’t Paid Her Taxes In 3 Years

Lauryn Hill is the latest celeb to be dinged for not paying her taxes! Despite having earned $1.6 million over the designated time, Lauryn skipped on paying the government their cut. Hill generated her income from royalties and performances while she raised her six children.

AP News reports:

“According to court documents, in 2005 Hill received a total gross income in excess of $818,000; during 2006, she received $222,000; and in 2007, $761,000. Each of the three tax charges against Hill carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT CONTENT ON THEURBANDAILY:

Michael Jackson’s Estate Being Sued For $1 Billion

Watch Jamie Foxx In The Trailer For “Django Unchained” [VIDEO]

Oprah Interviews 50 Cent For “Next Chapter”