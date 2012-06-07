Chad Ochocinco Cut From The New England Patriots

Chad Ochocinco was just released from the New England Patriots after a short-lived career on the championship team. According to NFL.com the Patriots had been trying to trade Chad all day.

“Thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to play for the “Patriot” organization… fans were wicked awesome, I wish all of you the best…” tweeted Chad who is set to wed Evelyn Lozada on a forthcoming reality show.

Evelyn Lozada responded to her beau, saying:

Aww baby you got cut @ochocinco I got your back! I'm the bread winner now, which means I make the rules! #Boom — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 7, 2012

