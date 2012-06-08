Sherri Shepherd Turns To Police After Being Threatened With Rape On Twitter

Sherri Shepherd does not play when it comes to her safety. After a Twitter user who goes by the handle DaClone Killer sent her threatening messages, she contacted the police. Among the nasty tweets include one that said, “Somebody should drag u in a back alley and rape you.”

Via E! News:

A rep for Shepherd confirmed to E! News, “Law enforcement is involved as well as corporate legal and security departments. This matter is being taken very seriously.” In the meantime, Shepherd took DaClone Killer and other bullies to task via Twitter. And DaClone Killer, who, if you follow the thread, appears to have been incensed by something Shepherd said about Lil Kim, is still tweeting away, too. The NYPD would not confirm that Shepherd had filed a report, but she vowed that she planned to call the cops on her twitagonist. “@DaCloneKiller You think I should be raped in a back alley?” she wrote yesterday. “Let’s see if the police agree w you & I took a pic of your tweet…I’M FILING A POLICE REPORT. SO TELL ME NOW WHAT SHOULD BE DONE W ME.” And then again, to the offender himself, “I am going 2 file a police report 4U threatening me. And so help me God, when I find out where U live, charges will follow.”

