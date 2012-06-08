“Single Ladies” Star: I’m Glad Stacey Dash Is Gone

Other cast members of Single Ladies might be playing nice as it comes to the show replacing Stacey Dash, but one is being a bit more frank with his feelings in the public. D.B. Woodside told Atlanta’s V103 that he was glad Dash is gone from the show. Oops.
“I don’t want to cause any trouble, but I, for one, am happy she’s gone. It’s a much better place to be. It’s a much better set. I’m just going to keep it straight. I’m just going to keep it real. I am happy that she’s not there anymore.”
“When I first heard that Stacey was leaving, I went out and celebrated and had some drinks.”
