“Single Ladies” Star: I’m Glad Stacey Dash Is Gone

Other cast members of Single Ladies might be playing nice as it comes to the show replacing Stacey Dash, but one is being a bit more frank with his feelings in the public. D.B. Woodside told Atlanta’s V103 that he was glad Dash is gone from the show. Oops.

Woodside explains:

“I don’t want to cause any trouble, but I, for one, am happy she’s gone. It’s a much better place to be. It’s a much better set. I’m just going to keep it straight. I’m just going to keep it real. I am happy that she’s not there anymore.”

“When I first heard that Stacey was leaving, I went out and celebrated and had some drinks.”

READ MORE GOSSIP COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Brandy: “R&B Artists Need To Do More R&B Music!”

Evelyn Lozada Pens Letter To Her Seven-Year-Old Self

Teairra Maria Talks Music Then And Now

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: