Stacy Francis: Whitney Houston Argument A Misunderstanding

While promoting her latest single – a remake of the Prince (happy birthday, sir!) classic “Purple Rain” – former X-Factor contestant Stacy Francis was asked about her rift with Whitney Houston. If you recall, the two had reportedly got into a fight over Ray J at the singer’s last public appearance before Houston’s untimely passing. Well, Stacy says she wants to make certain everything is cleared up once and for all — calling the whole deal a big misunderstanding.

She explained to Sister 2 Sister:

It’s something I don’t need to really discuss anymore. I don’t want to stir up her fans; we need to let her rest….I am an old family friend of Ray J and have known him for 15 years. Ray J came in and hugged me and it became a misunderstanding…Ray J and I have spoken and I wanted to make sure he was OK…He’s a very strong man, a good guy and his relationship with God has gotten stronger since….I have this gift that I really want to share with this world…No one will really understand what happened and I just hope that I don’t have to talk about it the rest of my career. Whitney told me God is a God of second chances.”

