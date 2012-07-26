TRACKLIST: Trey Songz – ‘Chapter V’ [UPDATED]

Virginia native Trey Songz is back to serving up the sexy on his fifth album Chapter V.

Slated to hit stores on August 21st, Chapter V boasts about eighteen songs and a few guest appearances. T.I. delivers a verse on the club cut “2 Reasons.” Trey Songz aims to be a little different on this album than his last projects. Trigga Trey spoke to Billboard.com about the forthcoming project, saying, “I’m definitely trying to leap forward with every album, and with this album, I think it’s a leap forward and a leap into the past. I want to embody in this album—this fifth album, which is very monumental for me—what I am, where I came from, and where I’m going. I just think it’s going to be very fluent, very diverse, yet very cohesive album.”

Though not initially announced, Trey Songz got in the studio with the likes of Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Diddy, and Rick Ross. After checking out the tracklist, tell us will you be copping the album when it drops in August.

Chapter V Tracklisting:

1. “Chapter V”

2. “Dive In”

3. “Panty Wetter”

4. “Heart Attack”

5. “Playin’ Hard”

6. “2 Reasons” feat. T.I.

7. “Hail Mary” feat. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy

8. “Don’t Be Scared” feat. Rick Ross

9. “Pretty Girl’s Lie”

10. “Bad Decisions”

11. “Forever Yours”

12. “Inside Enterlude”

13. “Fumble”

14. “Without a Woman”

15. “Interlude 4 U”

16. “Simply Amazing”

17. “Never Again”

18. “Check Me Out” feat. Meek Mill & Diddy

