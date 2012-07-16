Nick Cannon: ‘American Idol’ Can’t Afford My Wife As Judge!

With Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler both leaving American Idol, the producers of the show are scrambling to find new judges for the next season. Mariah Carey‘s name has been thrown on the list of potential big name judges. However, her husband Nick Cannon says the hit Fox singing competition show can’t afford his wife.

When approached by photographers Sunday afternoon, Cannon said the check Mariah Carey would need to occupy Lopez’ vacant seat would have to be double the size of J.Lo’s rumored $20 million payday. Nick told camera crews, “I don’t know if they can afford Mariah Carey. That’s a lot of money. If they gave JLo $20 million, they might have to double that!”

Nick is echoing the sentiments of Britney Spears when she was being courted by The X Factor. She haggled over her compensation based on the pay Jennifer Lopez was receiving over at American Idol. Britney and The X Factor producers worked out a fair wage for Britney’s participation and they are American Idol’s biggest competition. Maybe Idol will bite the bullet and give Mariah a check with a lot of zeros at the end. Then, Nick and Mariah could be the first power couple on reality talent competitions.

Source

