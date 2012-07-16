Lil Kim Slammed By Fans For Putting Boyfriend Before Career

Despite embarking on a tour which has been getting positive reviews, Lil Kim still isn’t getting the love from fans she feels she deserves. They aren’t feeling the love from the Queen Bee either. Fans blasted Lil Kim and her boyfriend known as Mr. Papers after he tweeted that he had her in the kitchen making him a sandwich.

Kimmy Blanco’s fans went in on the couple for not producing new music after claiming fresh tracks were on the way. Many of Kim’s fans believe the reason new music hasn’t been delivered is because of her new relationship. Lil Kim first made her relationship known to fans with a picture of herself rolling up his weed. Kim’s followers weren’t amused. The new tweet is fanning the flames.

Check out Lil Kim’s boyfriend’s initial tweet and some of the fans’ tamer responses.

I had my Babygirl in the hood last night making me sandwich… #justlikedat http://t.co/nEY9vmpO — Daddy (@MR_Papers) July 15, 2012

