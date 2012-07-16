Jason Kidd Arrested For DWI After Wild Night In The Hamptons

NBA player Jason Kidd has landed himself in hot water again. Kidd was arrested yesterday in Southhampton, New York for driving while intoxicated. He crashed his car into a telephone pole.

Jason Kidd was the only person in the car when it came into contact with the telephone pole at 1:56 am on Sunday morning. When police arrived on the scene, they witnessed Kidd in an extremely intoxicated state. Following the crash, Kidd was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. After the New York Knicks signee was released from the hospital, he was taken to jail and booked on a DWI charge.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

The NBA champ was arraigned on the misdemeanor DWI and released on his own recognizance. Though the Knicks have yet to make a statement, we wonder how this will affect Kidd’s standing with the team. This isn’t Kidd’s first time having a run-in with the law. Jason Kidd plead guilty to domestic abuse stemming from an incident between him and his ex-wife Joumanna.

Source

READ MORE HOT SPORTS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

How Tall Is Floyd Mayweather?

2012 Olympic Dream Team Unveiled!

Michael Johnson: “Slavery Made Blacks Better Runners!”