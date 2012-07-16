Coolio’s Son Facing Three Years In Prison

90s rapper Coolio is having issues with one of his children. His 22 year-old son Grtis Ivey (yes, it’s spelled correctly.) is going to prison for three and a half years for his part in a home invasion.

Grtis was first arrested on November 14, 2011 for running into an apartment waving a gun. He forced the tenant into the bathroom while his female accomplice, who happened to be a prostitute, searched the home for valuables. Las Vegas police say Ivey agreed to take a deal where he would plead guilty to one count of felony robbery in exchange for the other four felony robbery charges were dropped.

According to the terms of the plea deal, Coolio’s son will have to serve a minimum of three and a half years in prison. He may receive more than that,depending on what the sentencing judge feels Ivey’s crime deserves. Ivey could be in prison for up to ten years if the judge sees fit.

