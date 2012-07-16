LeToya Luckett Dating Kevin Durant?

As reported by HelloBeautiful.com….

Perhaps it was a friendly meeting, but LeToya Luckett and OKC star Kevin Durant were recently spotted out on a date at The Wynn in Las Vegas.

MUST READ: Watch Kevin Durant’s Posterizing Dunk From Game One Of NBA Finals [VIDEO]

According to MTO, Durant had been trying to court the ex-Destiny’s Child member for months but she was allegedly contemplating getting back with her ex, Matt Kemp. As always, persistence pays off and now they are allegedly a couple!

They are reportedly, “very happy together”

For a photo of the encounter, click here!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED STORIES: GALLERY: Is LeToya Luckett The Best Looking Destiny’s Child Member?

RELATED STORIES: Letoya Luckett Beats The Destiny’s Child Break-Up Horse