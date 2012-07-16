Keke Palmer Breaks The “Ice” On 50 Shades Of Grey And Growing Up On Screen

Keke Palmer proves that good girls are winning–all the way to the bank. Her new film Ice Age: Continental Drift has chilled the competition by taking the #1 box office spot and raking in a cool $46 million. A pretty sweet victory right on the heels of wrapping up three seasons as the sassy fashionista on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom “True Jackson, VP.”

Without a lurid sex tape or a ratchet reality show tacked to her resume, Keke is one of Hollywood’s most respected young actresses who’s found fame and fortune–all while keeping her integrity intact.

The Urban Daily caught up with the budding 18-year-old starlet to discuss her role in Ice Age, growing up in the public eye and who she’d like to see as Christian Grey in the upcoming 50 Shades of Grey film adaptation.

TUD: Tell us about your role in Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Keke Palmer: I play Peaches, Mannny and Ellie’s daughter. She’s just your average 15 year old wanting to explore and be her own person. But she’s not ready for that yet.

This is your third time (“Barbershop 2”, “Joyful Noise”) working with Queen Latifah. What is your relationship with her like?

We have a very natural relationship where we can just chill and talk. It’s like she’s an actual family member of mine.

Recently on Twitter, you wrote that you were reading “Fifty Shades of Grey.” There was an article speculating if maybe you were too young to be reading such racy material. What would you say to your critics?

Is that a joke? (laughs) Who do they expect to read these books, 50 year old women? It’s for young women, I’m a college student!

They’re currently working on adapting 50 Shades of Grey into a movie. Who do you see playing the role of Christian Grey?

I can’t really see anyone who’s hot right now playing the role. When I imagine Christian Grey, I think of a younger Brad Pitt—very dreamy, romantic and masculine.

You’ve been acting for more than half of your life and grown up in the public eye. What has been your secret to keeping such a positive image and staying out of trouble?

It’s really hard in this business so you need a support system, people who care enough to tell you what’s right and what’s wrong and have your best interest at heart. I really couldn’t imagine having people around me who didn’t care about me. I think for a lot of celebrities that go by the wayside, they don’t have people to tell them when they’re doing something wrong.

What advice would you give to young girls who want to enter the business and to their parents?

For the parents I would say make sure this is really what their child wants to do and support them anyway they can. My mom went above and beyond to be there for me. Make sure this is your child’s passion and that they’re not doing it just to be popular.

For young girls, you should start small, like doing plays or performances in your area then branch out. Again, make sure it’s something you’re really passionate about.

Ice Age: Continental Drift is playing in theaters nationwide

