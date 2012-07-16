Day26 Officially Announces Their Break Up

The Diddy curse has struck another act formally under the Bad Boy Records umbrella. R&B group Day26 is officially calling it quits after rumors surfaced.

Day26 was handpicked by Diddy out of thousands of guys who auditioned to be in the R&B group on MTV’s Making The Band in 2007. They made two albums on Bad Boy before Diddy moved his label over to Interscope, leaving Day26 at Atlantic Records. Day26 dropped three singles after parting ways with their former mentor. None of the singles made a dent in any music chart in the United States. Earlier the remaining four members–Willie, Brian, Robert, and Mike–released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness and deep pain that we regret to inform you that effective immediately, Atlantic Records Platinum recording group, DAY26 have decided to take a break from the group and focus on their own individual projects.”

In their official statement, Day26 thanked Diddy (of course), other business associates, and their fans fore their continued support. “we would like to thank all of the ‘fams’ aka fans, dj’s across the world, promoters, radio programmers, Bad Boy Entertainment, Starstruck Management, BET, VH1 and FUSE and all DAY26 supporters in general, for your unending support throughout these years.”