Eddie Griffin Blasts Gossip Site With Homophobic Rant

Eddie Griffin has landed himself in some drama. He got into an altercation with a woman at one of his shows and became upset a gossip site reported on the happening. He responded to the site with a statement riddled with homophobic slurs.

So let’s start from the beginning. Eddie Griffin was performing his stand up routine at a club in California. During his set, Griffin made a joke about lesbians and a woman sitting in front of the stage threw her drink in his face because of his remark. Instead of Eddie Griffin continuing on with the show, he poured a bottle of water on the woman’s head and threw the empty bottle at her. Griffin was immediately ushered off stage.

Gossip site TMZ reported on the incident and Eddie felt they lied and twisted the truth to make the story more sensational. Eddie Griffin displayed his displeasure with TMZ’s report with a rant that could possibly get him in even more drama. Eddie Griffin released a statement saying, “These TMZ bitches said I assaulted a “WOMAN” at my show in cali. I don’t know what kind of eyes these mutha f**kas got but that dyke bitch threw a glass of whatever she was drinkin’ in my face. All over a joke about dyke bitches!”

As if that weren’t bad enough, he went on to say, “Now TMZ be careful with your choice of words, I didn’t ASSAULT a goddamn thing! if I had a n*gga would be locked the fuck up. As usual, media doing sensationalism instead of journalism.”

“Ya’ll better retract your story before i sue ya’ll bitch asses for defirmation of character!…or…rather what you really do…character assassination!!! You parasitic mutha F**kas!!!..TMZ these nuts bitch!!!”

First off, Eddie Griffin needs to stop throwing tantrums like this over a story where there is video to back up claims he was being a jerk. Second, for all of that cussing and tantrum throwing he’s doing in that statement, he could have at least got someone to proofread the damn thing. How is anyone supposed to take this seriously spelling defamation “defirmation”? Have a seat, Eddie Griffin. Now, let me go spell check this piece.

