Raz-B Responds To Rumors He’s Messing With A Married Man

Another day, another weird story involving the boy band community’s poster child for conspiracy: Raz-B.

This time the potentially tall tale involved accusations that the former B2K member is sideline ho of a married man. The site Datzhot.com quotes a source describing Raz-B as “a gay man who kisses a woman in public but sweats in between the sheets with another man behind closed doors.”

Well, isn’t that not so subtle?

More:

Supposedly, Raz B has done everything from take vacations with Michael to buying him clothing while in Mexico, “Raz B even bought Michael a Mexico jacket for when he was making his single Mexico. Michael and him took a vacation there”, says Ian.

Raz-B responded on Twitter:

every one of you! that does that! we all know you don’t love jesus cause you wouldnt do that! you love the world! So niggas dropping my name to make money! i pray it back fires like it does evert time! its cool I won’t get mad cause thats what you want.

Yeah, I don’t know. Take it with one teaspoon of salt or enough to set up a chicken chain restaurant. Meanwhile, I would feel bad for the man, but considering the stories he was spreading about other people, mess begets mess.

