Mimi Faust Talks Editing, Joseline and Leaving Stevie J.

In a new Q&A with Baller Alert, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Mimi Faust shares her thoughts on the editing of the show, people’s perception of her, and accusations by Joseline Hernandez that she used to be a groupie chasing around Ja Rule.

Excerpts below:

BA: I’m one of the few people who watches the show AND the bonus clips on VH1.com, on the bonus clips we see the side of you that the show edits out. We see a more feisty Mimi. A Mimi that stands up for herself. A mimi that isn’t gonna take any mess from Stevie J or anyone else. While on the show, it looks as if you are a pushover and let Stevie J get away with anything he wants. How do you feel about the editing of the show to make you look weaker?

Mimi: Whoever makes the decisions on editing, that’s not up to me. I definitely figure they’re putting out the best show they know how to put out and what they want to display but I know who I am and how I am. I know me. Whoever sees it and has an opinion about it, that’s fine, they’re entitled to their opinion but I know what I’ve done and I know what I’ve said and if it’s not being displayed or showed I can’t really do anything about it.

BA: At the table scene Joseline mentions something about you being a “groupie” and involved with Ja Rule back in the day. Is there any truth to your Ja Rule involvement?

Mimi: Yes, I know Ja Rule very well. Yes.

BA: What do you have to say to those who feel you were wrong for staying with Stevie for so long?

Mimi: They don’t know my situation. They don’t know what’s involved in my situation. Like I said, they can have an opinion about me and my situation all day long but they don’t know me. They see me on television. They’re getting a glimpse of a few minutes into and for them to form an opinion about me and what i’m doing with my life…..like you said, it’s just bits and pieces. It’s really not even a full scope so I think it’s ridiculous that they’re judging and forming an opinion about something they know nothing about fully. They’re entitled to that though.

BA: Why did you stay (with Stevie) for so long?

Mimi: Let me tell you this, I’ve KNOWN Stevie for 15 years. We have not been together all that time. You say, why did I stay. The times that we were together things were good. He’s not always a horrible monster. He’s not always the person that you’re seeing on the screen. I would ave NEVER laid down and had a child with THAT person that you’re watching on the screen. Never, ever ever ever! I don’t know WHO this person. So he has many sides to him. The person I fell in love with is a very nice, sweet, kind, loving man. THIS GUY? Not so much.