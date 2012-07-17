Steve Harvey Won’t Allow “Buffoonery” On “Think Like A Man” Sequel

Steve Harvey may be excited about there being a sequel to the film adaptation of his successful book, Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, but he’s not going to sign off on just any old script.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, the comedian, author, and now daytime talk show host says he’s already vetoed two scripts for the Think Like A Man sequel because it included “buffoonery.”

He explains:

“They pitched a couple of storylines to me. I’m not sold on any one of them yet. I’d love to duplicate the success of the first one. That’s going to be hard but we’re going to get there.” “You can’t take my book and turn it into anything close to buffoonery. I’m not ever going to allow that. The book wasn’t about buffoonery. The first movie wasn’t—and it really struck a nerve with men and women—and so the second movie has to be in that same vein.”

