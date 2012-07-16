Top 10 Nicki Minaj Quotes

Nicki Minaj quotes, like Nicki Minaj clothes and wigs, are nothing if not colorful. The Queens rapper may be best known for her outrageous looks, but in songs and interviews, she says things that are every bit as memorable. What follows are 10 of our favorite Nicki Minaj quotes: wit, wisdom, and just plain wonkiness from the Harajuku Barbie. Enjoy!

“Take me shopping’ in France and he pay in advance.” — “Take It to the Head,” DJ Khaled.

So that’s where she gets those crazy get-ups…

“I don’t know, man. I’m shittin’ on your whole life.” — “Beez in the Trap”

We’re gonna go ‘head and call this female empowerment.

“True confidence leaves no room for jealousy. When you know your are great, you have no need to hate.”

Well put, Nicki. Now, about that beef with Lil Kim…

“Only one chance, one bullet in the gun / This is my life and I only got one, yeah. The safety’s off and I put it on stun / Oh stick ‘em up, stick ‘em up / Ready to shoot.” — “Last Chance”

Wait, so it’s a stun gun or pistol? Either way, we get the metaphor.

“I’m tighter than face lifts and flyer than spaceships.” — “Sunshine”

And sharper than a scalpel.

“Roman’s a little gay boy who lives in me. And every time I talk he sort of just appears and I tell him, ‘Roman, you know, stop it, you’ve gone mad, I tell you, mad.’ He’s an outlet to say what I need to say but sometimes don’t want to.” — 2010 interview

Long before Frank Ocean kinda, sorta came out, Nicki paved the way for gay acceptance in hip-hop and R&B.

“White girls tell me hey, ‘Nicki your camp rules. Is that why you get more head than shampoos?’” — “Roger That,” Young Money

A lesson, ladies: If you want oral gratification, align yourself with the Young Money crew.

“I don’t find it fun watching someone trying to be sexy. It’s whack. I’m trying to just show my true personality, and I think that means more than anything else. I think when personality is at the forefront, its not about male or female, its just about, who is this weird character?” — Fader interview, 2010

This pretty much says it all.

“Cause my flow’s stupid, wheelchair bound, take the small bus all year round.” — “Jump Off ‘07”

Even in her mixtape days, Nicki was killing it.

“Greatness is what we on the brink of.” — “Moment 4 Life”

No argument here.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MUST READ:

How Much Is Nicki Minaj Worth?

Nicki Minaj Talks Tour, Movie, New Singles