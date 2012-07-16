What is Amber Rose’s nationality? Rose is half Italian, half Cape Verdean—an ethnic combo that gives this blonde, buzz-cut-sporting model, actress, TV personality, and singer one of the more distinctive looks in showbiz. Rose, a former exotic dancer who dated Kanye West before getting engaged to Wiz Khalifa, has said in interviews that her father is of Italian descent, while her mother hails from Cape Verde, a group of islands off the coast of Senegal in West Africa. Cape Verdeans are generally of mixed ancestry—Sub-Saharan African and Spanish or Portuguese—so that further explains Amber’s exotic, hard-to-pin-down beauty.

Amber Rose’s ethnicity has long been a source of confusion, and growing up, she was ridiculed for being a “white girl” in an all-black school in South Philadelphia, according to GlobalGrind.com. Clearly, her classmates were in the dark about her nationality, and more than that, they failed to see that Amber Levonchuck—the name she was given when she was born on Oct. 21, 1983—was a star in the making.

Rose sure showed them. In addition to her modeling work, she’s appeared in videos by Nicki Minaj, Ludacris, and husband-to-be Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares a luxurious five-bedroom home in Canonsburg, Pa. In January 2012, she released her first single, “Fame,” and the following month, she dropped “Loaded,” on which she sings, “I work hard for the money so listen to me, honey.” Who cares where Amber Rose is from—the interesting thing is where she’s going.

