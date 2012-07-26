‘Middle Of Nowhere’ Questions If Love Can Survive An Eight Year Prison Sentence [TRAILER]

Known for her beautiful film I Will Follow, director Ava DuVernay is back with another romantic drama that questions if love can last while one person is behind bars.

Middle Of Nowhere is a film that centers around a smart and beautiful medical student, played by newcomer Emayatzy Corinealdi, who puts her life on hold to support her husband who has been sent to prison. As the couple learns to cope with the circumstances of being away from each other for eight years, she must learn to move on with her life. In moving on, she reluctantly finds herself attracted to another man. Shocked by her indiscretion, she winds up on a journey of self-discovery.

Slated to hit theaters October 12th, Middle Of Nowhere promises to continue to Ava DuVernay’s streak of wonderfully written films that are beautifully shot. Middle Of Nowhere was screened at the Sundace Film Festival and won DuVernay the best director award.

Check out the trailer out below. Will you be going to see the film when it comes out later this year?

