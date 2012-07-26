Hip-Hop Legends To Be Honored In New York

Let’s hear it for the Old School. Kool DJ Red Alert, T La Rock and Busy Bee will be among those honored tomorrow at the second “Hip-Hop Legends” awards, to be held at Mason Hall in New York City. The event will be hosted by Star (of Star & Buc Wild fame). Among the presenters will be Biz Markie, Jazzy Jay, and Lord Finesse.

The event is organized by Tito Dones of the legendary hip-hop crew The Fearless Four.

“We’re excited to be able to honor hip-hop legends, especially starting with those Harlem pioneers who directly influenced my musical career” said Dones. “The time has finally come to recognize those who represent the ripples that later became the waves that forever changed the landscape of hip-hop music”

The awards honor the practitioners of the “four elements” of hip-hop — DJs, MCs, graffiti artists and breakers — who paved the way for the global growth of the culture.

Click here for concert and ticket information.

Also On The Urban Daily: