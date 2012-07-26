Lupe Fiasco Sheds Tears Over Chicago Murder Rate [VIDEO]

During a recent episode of MTV’s RapFix Live with Sway, Chicago-born MC Lupe Fiasco became emotional when discussing the current state of his hometown and the high rate of violence. There have already been 250 homicides in Chicago this year alone, a 38% increase over the previous year.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

While watching an interview he conducted with Sway in 2006 Lupe saw several people in his life that are no longer alive and it brought him to tears.

“It hurts a lot to speak to ghosts,” Lupe said. “Nothing has changed…you feel so helpless…you feel hopeless. It’s a terrible thing and I see it everywhere. New Orleans…All my homies is in every gang you can name, but that’s not what it’s about.”

Props To The SmokingSection

Get the latest news and interview on TheUrbanDaily.com: