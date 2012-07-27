Is Mariah Carey Giving ‘Diva’ On Her ‘Idol’ Gig?

Now that Mariah Carey has decided to provide us endless joy (for at least a couple of months) on the upcoming season of American Idol, already there’s talk of how much of a diva one of the biggest ones of all time will be on the show: In short: not much of one.

Yes, despite speculation to the contrary, Mimi is reportedly rather chill in her list of demands. Well, for Mimi.

Via Page Six:

When Mariah Carey was named the newest, $18 million judge on “American Idol,” staffers at the Fox show began bracing for the dreaded and possibly endless list of diva demands, we’re told. The pop princess is famously demanding on her backstage riders, which have included such necessities as baskets of puppies, furniture with “no busy patterns,” “vases of white roses” and a “tea service for eight.” She once insisted, “I don’t do stairs,” while other wild reports have said Carey has previously demanded a chauffeur for her dog, “confetti shaped like butterflies” as well as 20 white kittens at a London appearance. But, a source close to Carey says she won’t require anything out of the ordinary on “Idol,” and adds that the show itself has many of its own branded requirements for stars to use the products of certain sponsors. “It’s all standard stuff, nothing out of the ordinary,” the source said of Carey’s “Idol” requirements. “It’s not like they’ll need to put a new roof on the building. It’s standard lists, whether it’s for water, soda, veggies, snacks. It’s all fairly normal.” So no puppies this time. Then again, Carey’s tagline on Twitter declares, “Citizen of the World Dahhhling!”

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Chris Brown Rep Denies Rihanna Reunion Rumor

Rita Ora Talks Rihanna, Denies Relationship With Rob Kardashian

Which Singer Is Being Been Called A Stalker?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: