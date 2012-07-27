Is K. Michelle Due For A Surprise?

We’re only about halfway done with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but already there are rampant rumors about how the reunion episodes will go.

The show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young has already denied reports that cast members refuse to film with each other for the reunion special, but now there’s another story floating about what might happen to one character in particular.

According to The Jasmine Brand, K. Michelle might have to confront, Memphitz, the man she has accused of squandering her recording budget at Jive records, and worse, physically abusing her.

The site reports:

K.Michelle alleges that when they were in a relationship together, Memphitz was physically abusive to her. K.Michelle shared her story as a former domestic abuse victim to a few media outlets. Memphitz adamantly denied ever being physically abusive to K.Michelle. Fast forward to the present day, and we hear that the show’s executive producer (Mona Scott-Young) is trying to encourage Memphitz to appear on the reunion show, in the hopes of ending their feud and to provide K.Michelle with some sort of closure.

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Chris Brown Demands The Jacksons End Family Feud

Rumor: Kanye West Ready To Propose

Celebrities Express Their Pain For The Lost Of Sherman Hemsley Via Twitter

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: