How tall is Shaq? Shaquille O’Neal is 7 feet, 1 inch tall. Amazingly, Shaq’s height doesn’t make him one of the taller ballers in NBA history. The rapper, actor and commentator is, however, one of the heaviest players to ever step foot—a size 22, if you’re scoring at home—on the court. The Kazaam star tips the scales at 325 pounds, and over the course of 19 seasons, he threw his weight around in the paint, playing center for six teams (the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics) and amassing some impressive stats. He’s sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, fifth in field goals, 13th in rebounds, and seventh in blocked shots. If there were a stat for burgers eaten, the Burger King pitchman would probably rank way up there, too.

Shaq’s 7-foot, 1-inch frame places him well behind the top 10 tallest players in NBA history, according to NBAHoopsOnline.com. That list comprises Manute Bol (7 feet, 7 inches), Gheorge Muresan (7 feet, 7 inches), Yao Ming (7 feet, 6 inches), Shawn Bradley (7 feet, 6 inches), Chuck Nevitt (7 feet, 5 inches), Slavko Vranes (7 feet, 5 inches), Mark Eaton (7 feet, 4 inches), Rik Smits (7 feet, 4 inches), Ralph Sampson (7 feet, 4 inches), and Priest Lauderdale (7 feet, 4 inches).

By those standards, Shaq seems puny at 7 feet, 1 inch tall, but how many of those other NBA giants have released rap albums as good as Shaq Diesel (1993), Shaq Fu: Da Return (1994), You Can’t Stop the Reign (1996), or Respect (1998)? Plus, Shaq boasts a filmography that includes Blue Chips (1994), He Got Game (1998) and The House Bunny (2008). Sure, he won a Razzie for Worst Actor for 1997’s Steel, but are you gonna tell him he sucks?

