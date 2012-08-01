K. Michelle Comes For Toya: “If You Weren’t In That Room, You Need To Shut The F**k Up!”

The beef between “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star, K. Michelle, and Toya Wright is still brewing beneath the surface. The drama stems from Michelle’s previous and unresolved issues during her relationship with Memphitz, who is currently married to Toya.

Despite Michelle’s adamant claims that he beat her a**, he denies ever putting his hands on the blossoming songstress. Toya came to his defense of her husband, causing a rift between herself and K. Michelle who, last night, said for the reality star to “shut the f**k up!”

