EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez On Stevie J’s Package, A Message To Mimi & Her Language

On the premiere episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Karlie Red said that: “Joseline [Hernandez] is a real chick. She ride or die for her man.”

It wasn’t until last night at The Griffin in New York City, that I witnessed their chemistry and agree with Karlie that their romance is undeniable.

Watching episode seven of “L&HHATL” was rather uncomfortable, seeing how the cast was sitting in the same room. Stevie and Joseline were standing to my left, side by side like Mimi never existed. Ironically, we watched Mimi and Stevie at couples counseling on the show while Joseline sipped a much needed gulp from her glass in the VIP section of the packed venue.

Still, the couple carried on with their loving display of affection like Mimi’s tears weren’t still streaming down her cheeks on the projector. Stevie and Mimi revealed that their mothers were not present in their lives growing up. Clearly, these two are missing essential influences that have rendered them rather off-balance. Joseline started stripping at a young age to take care of herself. It is evident that this group of lovers thrive off each others internal weaknesses.

I was able to ask Joseline how she felt about being partially responsible for Mimi’s water works on the show. She responded “I Love Mimi,” then continued to say that she should stop crying over Stevie.

As insensitive as it sounds, that may be the best advice for Mimi who can’t seem to let go of Stevie despite all of his wrong doings.

Joseline had some questions of her own for the audience. She wanted to know if we cared to visualize Stevie J.’s love faces. While humping the air, she confirmed that he makes the same snarls as he does on the show, in the bedroom!

I sat down with both Joseline and Stevie for a candid interview. It was there that I realized just how creepy and disrespectful Stevie J. actually is!

HB: What is it about Stevie J. that keeps you coming back? We’ve seen the package online and we want to know is that the main reason you stay?

Stevie J: You seen it? What it look like?

HB: I have no comment on that. I’m respecting your woman right here. I have no comment on that.

Joseline: Well, that’s all of Steve J and all of Joseline Hernandez. I own all of that right there, that belongs to me. But, I’m not going anywhere it’s not the package that’s keeping me where I’m at, I mean the package is the best thing…one of the best things he got but he’s a f**king genius. That’s what’s keeping me here. The way he thinks. He’s a genius. I’m not going anywhere.

Stevie J: At the end of the day it’s more or less, you know people just see the exterior and see what it is on the surface but they haven’t been with us from the get go. When we first met each other and formulated a great plan and an idea together that would take over the world and the same thought process we have is equivalent to 5 million people between 8 and 10 pm every Monday night. So we’re doing exactly what we planned. God is Good.

HB: How did you both feel about Joseline being called a man?

Stevie J: Let me say something first, I’ve been in this industry for years and I f**k with all the baddest b***hes in the industry. So what would make a motherf**ker think that she wouldn’t be the ultra baddest b**ch in the game?

Joseline: Thank you daddy. I’m beautiful. I’m all woman and I’m more than woman. I’ve never had a problem with anyone telling me nothing like that. I have a fat a**, some big a** fake titties and some long a** weave for they a**. You know what it is, him and I together we’re like creatures, they don’t understand us. They can’t understand it. He’s been in the game for years and they don’t like him and they never will like him cause you know why? he run this sh*t he gon’ forever run this s**t and ain’t nobody seeing him.

Stevie J: We run this s**t. We the now. We the new. We the next. Much props out to Beyonce and Jay. Lil Kim. Alicia, everybody. Listen, at the end of the day we here now, we the new next.

Joseline: And guess what, we not going nowhere baby! We real and this is as real as it gets. Anything else don’t even matter, I’m perfect. And Guess what, my n**ga got the baddest bitch walking the earth and who don’t like it can kiss my a-hole, cause they been kissing it.

HB: How do you feel about having your own Joseline language?

Stevie J: I believe that’s a phenomenon. It’s like a culture phenomenon. For people to retweet a language that they feel is a Joseline language. I feel like ebonics needs to step up with a check and give us that check so we can create the Joseline language.

Joseline: It’s crazy to me cause, I was born in Puerto Rico and I was raised in Miami. So of course when I was like 10 years old, I came to the States. So I do mix my English and my Spanish. But, I write English. I speak English. I write Spanish and I speak Spanish of course. I’m just a talented person, I turn all of that and put it in my music and it just becomes greatness. And if they don’t like it, they ain’t gotta like it and a lot of people like it because they always say speaking in my Joseline voice. It’s funny that I have my own language, I didn’t know I could make up my own language. [sic]

Stevie J: They ain’t gotta like you. They ain’t gotta like me. But they just tell it how it is and we tell them how it might be.

Joseline: Shout out to my Daddy Stevie J. the best that ever done it.

