Kevin Hart Tells Joy Bryant Black People Don’t Snowboard [VIDEO]

Comedian Kevin Hart tested out his late night TV chops with some help from Chelsea Handler. Hart served as the guest host last night on “Chelsea Lately” and made sure to break as many rules as possible.

During an interview with actress Joy Bryant he told the “Parenthood” star that he would call the NAACP on her for enjoying snowboarding and joked that he’d been sexually molested by a Dolphin. He also made fun of the break-up drama between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, calling the feud over their dog a “bitch fight.” Watch a snippet below.

Should Kevin Hart get his own late night show?

