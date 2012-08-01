Snoop Dogg Changes His Name To Snoop Lion

After an enlightening experience in Jamaica, Snoop Dogg seeks to change his name to Snoop Lion! The Doggfather reportedly become one with his inner Rastafarian self during the trip.

“I want to bury Snoop Dogg, and become Snoop Lion,” said Snoop. “I didn’t know that until I went to the temple, where the High Priest asked me what my name was, and I said, ‘Snoop Dogg.’ And he looked me in my eyes and said, ‘No more. You are the light; you are the lion.’ From that moment on, it’s like I had started to understand why I was there.”

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, will make music his “kids and grandparents can listen to.” This coming fall he will release “Reincarnated,” a reggae album.

