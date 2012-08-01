SWEET LOVE: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Celebrate Anniversary

Super-producer Swizz Beatz and songstress Alicia Keys celebrated their two year wedding anniversary under the bright lights of the Apollo theater moniker, last night.

“At midnight we brought in our anniversary under the lights that inspired us both!… #justliketeenagelove #dreams4life #purelove ;-)!!!” tweeted an enthusiastic Alicia.

She gifted her husband with an elegant pair of Tom ford loafers adorned with his initials. Swizz woke up to the blue shoes and tweeted: “Woke up to a room full of Anniversary gifts:) her taste is impeccable! 2yrs now 1000 more to go:) #loveizli”

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!

