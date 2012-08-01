Keyshia Cole Returns To Music With “Enough Of No Love” Video Ft. Lil Wayne

We have not waited in vain for Keyshia Cole‘s return to R&B. After taking time off to raise her son and enjoy the married life, Keyshia is back with “Enough Of No Love,” a ladies anthem featuring Lil’ Wayne.

The “I Should Have Cheated” singer released the Benny Boom-directed visuals to awaiting fans today and critics can agree that the high-fashion video is a good look for her!

“Conceptually I wanted to do something that was strictly fashion and beauty and just a little of narrative,” explained director Benny Boom. “I just wanted people to see her come back, just performing crazy. So I came up with this idea of her sort of being in this padded room as if she had lost her mind over love.”

Weezy makes an appearance in the video, wearing his new clothing line TrukFit!

Spotted @RAP-UP.com

