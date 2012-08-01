Rick Ross Purchases Maybach Coupe For $1.2 Million, Talks “3 Kings” & Signing Trina

Rick Ross declared his recently released album “God Forgives, I Don’t” a classic during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.” The 15-track disc is his fifth project and features appearances from Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, André 3000 and Drake. Already it has received rave reviews and according to The Bawse, it is his best work yet!

MUST READ: Rick Ross Ft. Drake & Wale “Diced Pineapples” [NEW MUSIC]

“No other rapper is seeing money like me,” bragged Ross, who then admitted to purchasing a Maybach coupe for $1.2 million. The vehicle is unavailable to the general public.

Ricky Rozay also revealed that he may be signing Miami native Trina to MMG because he want to see her succeed. Watch the interview, here.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez On Stevie J’s Package & Her Language

SWEET LOVE: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Celebrate Anniversary

K. Michelle Allegedly Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte

Also On The Urban Daily: