“The Magnificent 7” vs. “The Fab 5:” Dominique Dawes Chimes In On Team Comparisons

The 2012 USA gymnastics team (Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross) snagged their first gold medal in the London Olympic games, yesterday. They are only the second US gymnastics team ever to do so! Kerri Strug led the US gymnastics team to gold glory in 1996 after sticking her landing with an injured ankle. It is a moment in Olympic history that no one will ever forget.

With only two teams to ever bring home the gold, comparisons between the teams have risen. Questions such as “who is the better team?” have caused athletes to choose sides. Coach John Geddert, chose the “The Fab 5” over the “The Magnificant 7,” saying: “Others might disagree. The 96′ team may disagree. But this is the best team. Difficulty-wise, consistency wise, this is USA’s finest.”

Dominique Dawes of the 96′ Olympics chimed in on his statement during an interview with Soledad O’Brien. “The Fab 5 are out of our shadows,” she says. “I’d love to put on a leotard again. I’m sure Shannon Miller would, Dominque Moceanu would and we’d go at with these girls!”

