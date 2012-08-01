Warrant Issued For Actor, Cuba Gooding Jr.

A misdemeanor battery warrant was issued by the New Orleans Police Department for Cuba Gooding Jr., after the “Men Of Honor” actor allegedly shoved a female bartender this morning. This comes after cops received a complaint that Cuba got physical at The Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street around 2:00 AM., reports TMZ.

MUST READ: Cuba Gooding Jr.: “I Would Never Grope Random Women!”

According to reports, Gooding became irate and began to curse at people after bar-goers started taking pictures of him. He was asked to leave then pushed the worker against the wall.

No arrests have been made.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE HOT STORIES ON THEURBANDAILY:

EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez On Stevie J’s Package & Her Language

SWEET LOVE: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Celebrate Anniversary

K. Michelle Allegedly Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte