Janet Jackson Did Not Slap Paris Jackson

Not sure if it was merely their conscience calling or an attorney representing Janet Jackson threatening to crank that lawsuit, but TMZ is retracting a story that Damita Jo called her niece, Paris Jackson, a “spoiled little b*tch” and engaged in a slap off with her.

Paris herself had already denied the story via Twitter, but this morning the entertainment site posted the following:

Janet Jackson did not slap or verbally abuse Paris Jackson during a confrontation at the Jackson family home in Calabasas last week. TMZ published a story last week based on sources who told us Janet went off on Michael Jackson’s daughter after the singer tried to grab Paris’ cell phone. We also reported Janet called Paris a “spoiled little bitch.” Although we believed the story to be true when we published it, we have now determined it was not correct … Janet did not slap or otherwise touch Paris, nor did she verbally abuse her.

To quote the track “Damita Jo”:

The Damita Jo Do you think that I’m that person You watch on T.V.?

Point taken, Miss Jackson. Now everyone body roll for truth.

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

K. Michelle Comes For Toya: “If You Weren’t In That Room, You Need To Shu The F**k Up!”

Rick Ross Purchases Maybach Coupe For $1.2 Million, Talks “3 Kings” & Signing Trina

Nicki Minaj Stars In Jeremy Scott Adidas Commercial

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: