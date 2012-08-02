Beyoncé Shopping Documentary To Hollywood

Word is that Beyoncé is itching to begin a new film project, only not the way some would expect. Apparently, the pop star has been shopping a documentary to movie studios. Are you ready for Beyoncé the documentary directory?

The Los Angeles Times reports:

Knowles and her representatives at agency ICM have in recent weeks been shopping a nonfiction film to Hollywood studios about the celebrity’s life and career.

According to a person familiar with the package who was not authorized to talk about it publicly, the movie is as a mix of music and personal study, blending concert footage with confessional interview. Knowles not only stars in the project but is directing it, and will also serve as a producer. About 20 minutes of footage has been shown to distributors.

A representative at Knowles’ agency did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Cash rules everything around Bey, cream, get the money. Dollar, dollar bills, y’all.

