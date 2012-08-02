CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyoncé Shopping Documentary To Hollywood

Leave a comment

Word is that Beyoncé is itching to begin a new film project, only not the way some would expect. Apparently, the pop star has been shopping a documentary to movie studios. Are you ready for Beyoncé the documentary directory?

The Los Angeles Times reports:

Knowles and her representatives at agency ICM have in recent weeks been shopping a nonfiction film to Hollywood studios about the celebrity’s life and career.

According to a person familiar with the package who was not authorized to talk about it publicly, the movie is as a mix of music and personal study, blending concert footage with confessional interview. Knowles not only stars in the project but is directing it, and will also serve as a producer. About 20 minutes of footage has been shown to distributors.

A representative at Knowles’ agency did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Cash rules everything around Bey, cream, get the money. Dollar, dollar bills, y’all.

READ MORE HOT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s $400,000 Summer Getaway

Keyshia Cole Returns To Music With “Enough Of No Love” Video Ft. Lil Wayne

K. Michelle Allegedly Dating Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte

Beyonce

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close