Mimi And Stevie J. Talk Joseline And Her Pregnancy

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Mimi Faust and Stevie J. gave a “He Said, She Said” interview with Ebony.com. In their chat, the two offer their perspectives on the show, the problems in their relationship that stem from it, and yes, how each feels about Joseline Hernandez.

Excerpts below:

EBONY: What about Joseline and the pregnancy. When you first found out, was it over the phone or was it in-person, at the restaurant, and what was your initial reaction?

Mimi: When I sat down at the restaurant. If you look closely, you see me swallow very hard. If you look back [at the episode], I swallowed like I swallowed a damn golf ball or something.

EBONY: Fans have pretty much labeled this the “abortion episode,” for obvious reasons. Your first time watching the episode, what went through your head seeing Joseline say, “Do you love me Stevie?”

Mimi: It makes me sick to my stomach, because I don’t know what they tape or what they tape when they tape. So to see this, watching this along with the rest of the world and having to listen to everyone’s opinion and their judgments about it. I mean… It’s sickening. I don’t even have another word for it.

EBONY: So what is your relationship with Joseline now? Do you two speak?

Mimi: [Laughs] I have not seen Joseline. Where would I possibly ever see Joseline? If I did see Joseline, I doubt that we would speak about it. Speak to each other for what? Why?

EBONY: What happened at the restaurant when Joseline told Mimi about the pregnancy? Why didn’t you tell her first?

Stevie J: At the end of day, it was a conversation I thought I should’ve had with Joseline before she met with Mimi. That through me for a loop, but once again, you got to be on point and be ready for anything, especially when your life is being filmed. I was thrown in the fire, and I had to come out pure gold.

EBONY: What possessed you to pull Joseline’s pregnancy test out, and why was it in your pocket?

Stevie J: That scene took place about 15 minutes after the scene when I just got the test. It’s like, am I supposed to just throw it away? After that it was like, ‘Damn, this is what’s going down? [I] got to let [my] girl know about…all this.’ It [wasn’t] like, ‘Let me just keep this and let me frame this. Let me put this joint on eBay or something.’ Nah. [When] I walked up out of there, I got in my car, drove off and threw that joint out the window. It’s not like I was going to save that joint or rock it as medallion or nothing.

EBONY: What’s your relationship with Joseline now? Strictly business?

Stevie J: We’re running around and we’re going to scrape up everything that’s on the table. We don’t want to stop. I push that on button and she’s like, ‘Solider, it’s on. I don’t want it off. Let’s just go.’