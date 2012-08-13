DOWNLOAD: Young Money’s Shanell Releases “Nobody’s B***H” Mixtape [VIDEO]

Last week, Cash Money/Young Money artist Shanell hosted an intimate mixtape listening for select journalists, bloggers and radio personalities in NYC. Unlimited drinks, including GTV–Birdman’s new liquor, flowed at the Red Bull sponsored event at Jungle City Studios. Shanell interacted with the crowd as we listened to cuts from her EP “Nobody’s B***h.”

The 14 track collection of upbeat music and sexy tunes, features appearances by label-mate Busta Rhymes, Too $hort and production by FKI and Mad Decent/Diplo’s Derek DJA Allen.

Cash Money/ Young Money Co-Founder Birdman and Young Money President Mack Maine attended the luncheon and chatted with us about what makes Shanell such a diverse artist!

Check out the video, below:

Download “Nobody’s B***h” here!

