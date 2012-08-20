Driicky Graham Recounts His “Friday Night” In New Video

Rap newcomer Driicky Graham is back with another track. Fresh off his Ya Gotta Start Somewhere mixtape, Driicky Graham uses his latest song to tell us how “Last Friday Night” went for him.

Most rappers say they are the best because they can rhyme over any rap beat. However, Graham proves he has skills and thinks outside of the box with his beat selection. Instead of dropping a freestyle over the hottest hip-hop track, Driicky Graham spit bars over Katy Perry‘s number one record “Last Friday Night. In the video, Driicky hits the club, parties wildly, and handles his business in the studio.

Check out other songs by Driicky Graham on his mixtape Ya Gotta Start Somewhere. you can listen and download the free project here.

You can also take a look at The Urban Daily’s exclusive interview with the young rapper where he shared a few important things about himself you might want to know. Take a look at the interview below.

[ooyala code=”85cW1jNTrZt6BTxzaXENFvoQh-gvOVsR”]

