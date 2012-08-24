Kim Kardashian Channels Diana Ross For Hype Williams Shoot

Kim Kardashian used her honorary black card to channel her inner Diana Ross for a Hype Williams photo shoot. The Kardashian sister sported big curly hair and heavy makeup to assist in her diva transformation.

MUST READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Kevin Kart Are The “KKK” In VMA Skit!

Kim posted the image to her Instagram page with the caption: “Here are pics from behind the scenes of a shoot I did with Hype Williams. Clyde Haygood and Joyce Bonelli glammed me up and we went for a fun, crazy look, channeling Diana Ross. Definitely a new look for me. Xo”

Are you feeling Kim’s look?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

RELATED STORIES: Kim Kardashian Loves Being Kanye West’s “Perfect B*tch”

RELATED STORIES: 15 Pictures To Back Kanye West’s Claim That Kim Kardashian Is His “Perfect B*tch”