Bling Bling In Sing Sing: Jacob The Jeweler Gets 30 Months

Your favorite entertainers will have to find a new place to buy their bling. After pleading guilty in October to falsifying records and giving false statements to federal prosecutors, Jacob “The Jeweler” Arabov has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Arabov was part of an investigation into a a mulstistate drug ring involving BMF.

Arabov, a Russian immigrant, is also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and to make $2 million payment to the government.

Arabov was arrested in 2006 at his Manhattan jewelry shop. Authorities accused him and others of conspiring to launder about $270 million in drug profits.

Arabov will report to prison Jan. 15.

