“Harold & Kumar” Smoke Their Way Through Sequel

This movie marks the hilarious return of slacker anti-heroes, Harold Lee and Kumar Patel. Played with relative ease by John Cho (American Pie I & II) and Kal Penn (Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj), respectively, the two stoners still just can’t seem to get a break.

After their last adventure found the traveling across the country in search of a White Castle, this time the boys get themselves in even more trouble trying to sneak – you guessed it – a bong on board a flight to Amsterdam. With the dynamic duo suspected of terrorism, they’re placed in Guantanamo Bay, forced to run from the law and trying to find a way to prove their innocence.

Interestingly enough, this film can be split into two parts; BNPH (before Neil Patrick Harris) and ANPH (after Neil Patrick Harris). The movie is spammed with jokes. If one doesn’t go over with the audience, then there is one following fast and furiously enough to grab the audiences attention (don’t eat the food in G-Bay!). You’ll find yourself laughing often and hard throughout the film, which is what you want when watching a comedy film.

But with such a hectic and scatterbrained shooting approach to the comedy film, Harris (aka Doogie Howser, MD) explodes onto the scene for a second time, leaving Harold and Kumar to sit in the backseat for this sequel. Every time NPH did something, the theatre went nuts! Stealing the show from the movie’s main actors is not a way to keep this movie from suffering. The injection of a love story between the high times roller’s made the plotline weak and of no real interest to the spazgasms that you experience throughout enjoying the zany adventures of Harold and Kumar.

All in all, this film is a blast to see with a gang of friends in a packed theater. Harold and Kumar: Escape from Guantanamo Bay will not disappoint fans of the original flick and new ones shall be converted by Neil Patrick Harris’ mysticism. A nitrous jolt of funniness makes this one to definitely check out. Have yourself a few brownies before you go and make the time that much more enjoyable!

Also On The Urban Daily: