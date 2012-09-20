Buffie The Body Explains Decline Of Urban Modeling Industry [VIDEO]

When Buffie “The Body” Carruth first appeared in Tony Yayo’s 2005 video “So Seductive” it was clear that her jaw-dropping 34-27-45 dimensions would make her a star. After literally being the girl of Yayo’s dreams, she went on to star in Juelz Santana’s “Oh Yes” and had some thirsty dude put the paws on her as Big Booty Judy in the flick ATL.

Many girls like Buffie made a great living being eye candy in music videos, calendars and the like. But in recent years the “video vixen” has been relegated to reality TV and WorldStar Uncut.

Today Carruth is making a living as a fitness instructor, posting videos on keeping fit for her Bodynomics.com (formerly Boodynomics) website. In a recent clip she spent almost an hour explaining why she left the “urban” modeling game behind.





“I just decided to do something that I was interested in because I was getting older and my body started changing,” she revealed. “I was older than most of the models in that industry…There’s only a few things you can do to stay relevant. Either try to get on a reality show and make a complete mockery of yourself. You only become that it girl when you act a plumb fool. And I didn’t want to do that.”

The most interesting part of the clip was her break down of how the economics of the urban music industry supported her career, and why it ultimately fell apart.

Here are the five industries she said have disappeared or no longer support the urban model like that once did.

Magazines: (8:22)

“I had done all of the magazines. There was only seven major magazines that we could be in, us urban models. Black Men, Black Men SSX, Smooth, Vibe, XXL, KING, The Source. Out of those seven magazines I know I did each several times. And only one of them paid, the Black Men SSX. If you were one of the lucky models you were good. ..but the other six mags don’t pay anything.”

Urban Clothing (14:57)

“Then there were the urban clothing lines for women. You could open a magazine and see ads for Azure and Akademics and Enyce. Even Fetish that was Eve’s clothing line. And the models like us were able to have campaigns with these urban clothing lines. I did a campaign with Azure. Back then Baby Phat and Enyce would give me clothes to wear to events…That was like gravy back then . That was another strain of income that isn’t around anymore…”

Wallpapers and Ringtones: (13:57)

“We would go in the studios and record voice and ringtones and do photo shoots for wallpapers. Some of ya’ll remember my commercials that ran on BET for mobile wallpapers. That’s another strain of income that’s not around anymore.”

Party Hosting (19:13)

“I made the bulk of my money from party hosting. I’ve hosted 3 to 400 parties…I even got booked outside of the country in places like Amsterdam and Trinidad. and I made a lot of money. But even that slowed down.”

Music Videos (16:29)

“Back in the day when I started you’d get paid crazy loot to do a music video. Now I’m sure some of these models are still getting something but I see some of these models doing videos for free. I think a lot of these models these days make it hard for themselves. The girls have to fly themselves to the shoot because they just want to be able to tweet that they are doing a video shoot and not getting compensated.”

“I did everything in that industry that I could possibly do without lowering myself or selling myself out,” she said. “It was time to move on.”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Get more of the latest on TheUrbanDaily.com:

23 Instagrams Of Hot Women…In Bed [PHOTOS]

Jalen Rose Admits To Purposely Injuring Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

Twista On Nas Ghostwriting Rumors: “Why Would You Even Care?”