David Banner Says Jesse Jackson Isn’t Nuts

Days after the Rev. Jesse Jackson apologized for making negative comments about Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama, rapper David Banner is weighing in on the controversy.

“He didn’t literally mean that he wanted to cut Barack’s balls off. So we just need to quit it and move on,” David Banner told AllHipHop.com. “This is one of the most important elections in history and we should focus on what’s right and what’s wrong. We’re gonna mess around and let the same thing happen with the last two elections and then we as American people are gonna be sitting up looking stupid with high ass gas prices again and our troops still at war.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson came under fire since making what he called “crude and hurtful” remarks about Obama on Sunday (July 6) after an interview with a Fox News correspondent.

The former Democratic presidential contender, who was not aware that his microphone was still on while talking to UnitedHealth Group executive Dr. Reed V. Tuckson, whispered “See, Barack’s been talking down to black people…I want to cut his nuts off” to Tuckson who was also being interviewed on Fox News.

News of the incident dominated morning talk shows and other media outlets since it became public.

Banner’s latest CD, The Greatest Story Ever Told, is in stores now.

