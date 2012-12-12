The Man Who Tells Us To Break The Rules [VIDEO]

Tony Shellman knows style. In fact he’s so adept at forecasting trends that he helped pioneer the urban fashion boom of the ’90s with clothing brands Mecca USA and ENYCE (launched in 1994 and 1996 respectively). The two brands he co-founded helped to pave the way for the Sean Johns and Rocawears of the world today.

As urban style has gone from baggy to fitted and from street to preppy Shellman’s style and perspective have also evolved, but no matter what fashion trends are big there will be certain staples of any man’s wardrobe. Like what you ask? According to Shellman one good pair of jeans is must. What else does a stylish man need? Watch our interview with the recipient of our Shine Award for Style Trendsetter and find out.

