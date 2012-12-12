Luke James Releases ‘Whispers In The Dark’ Mixtape [STREAM]

At the top of 2012, we interviewed a singer-songwriter named Luke James saying he was an artist that needed to be heard. Luke is proving us to be smart. The recently Grammy nominated singer has just dropped a dope new mixtape titled Whispers In The Dark.

The New Orleans native constructed most of the project with producer Nate “Danjahandz” Hills. The standout cut on Whispers In The Dark is the Hit-Boy featured “Oh God.” Another song to look out for is the sexy jam “Hurt Me.”

Vibe to Luke James’ latest offering below. Use headphones if playing at work. Some of the lyrics are very NSFW.

